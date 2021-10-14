Professional Aberdeenshire footballer embarks on new firefighting career – by taking her dad’s old job

A former Aberdeen and Celtic women’s football player has taken her dad’s job – as a firefighter.

Rebecca Dempster has hung up her football boots to take on a role at Aberdeen Central Fire Station, where her dad Neil worked for years.

Miss Dempster, from Ellon, was just eight months old when her dad took on the job.

With her mum, Shona, being in the police, she grew up understanding the lifesaving work the services carry out and “had an affinity” for them.

However, with her talent for football showing at an early age Miss Dempster decided to pursue her passion – playing for various Scottish women’s teams including Inverness, Aberdeen and Celtic before being scouted internationally in Italy and Australia.

‘Time to hang up the boots’

Her proud mum said: “Football was her life but this is her saying she is going to get a ‘real job’ and settle down.

“She said ‘when I turn 30 I am going to retire’, so she came back to Scotland and said ‘it is time to hang up my boots and do something else’.”

For Miss Dempster, the fire service was an obvious choice as she believes there are some similarities in the requirements for the role.

“You have to be physically fit, determined, work well within your team, communicate well and have good awareness,” she said.

“I think its a very natural next step for me and I can’t wait for the new challenges ahead.”

Miss Dempster is thrilled to now be at the station where her father’s reputation as an “exceptional” firefighter stands strong.

“My parents have been in the services as long as I can remember, I grew up learning about their roles and asking questions about the different shouts they attend,” the former Ellon Academy pupil said.

“I always found it very interesting and could definitely see myself following in their footsteps in the future.

“I love a challenge and feel I will cope well in an emergency situation.”

Mrs Dempster added: “She’s basically just grown up with the fire brigade, even when she was little we have a picture of her with Neil at the fire station with her dad’s helmet on and she’s only about three.

“They are the best of buddies, he’s travelled with her doing her football so he’s always been there beside her.

“She was hoping she would get the Central Fire Station and we were so lucky that she’s ended up going into Neil’s watch and just taking over his job.”

It means Miss Dempster will continue her dad’s legacy following his 30 years of service, taking over his exact role in the same fire station.

“My dad is well known to be an exceptional firefighter so his shoes are very cool, calm, collected and experienced ones to fill.

“But I am ready to put the work in to become the best firefighter I can be.”

Mr Dempster, 54, admitted he would miss the comradery but said it was time to retire.

Miss Dempster added: “There is so much to learn and I am lucky to have a great team around me including my dad at home to help if I have any questions or need extra guidance.

“I’m very lucky to be in the position I’m in. I realise its a very sought after career and I feel very privileged to be one of very few that are making it their reality.”