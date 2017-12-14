North Sea platform to restart production after Storm Caroline forces oil workers to leave

A North Sea platform is preparing to restart production after Storm Caroline forced all workers to leave amid safety concerns.

CNR International removed all 159 staff on the structure after forecasters predicted wind gusts of up to 90mph and large waves for last Thursday.

Following an inspection by a remote vehicle, the firm is beginning to re-man Ninian Southern, 240 miles from Aberdeen.

A CNR International spokeswoman said: “Safety is paramount to CNR International and the company will continue to work with regulators, stakeholders and industry specialist consultants to ensure the correct procedures are followed before it fully re-mans the platform and restarts production.”

An initial crew of 19 arrived on the Ninian Southern yesterday to carry out an inspection. They will stay overnight on the neighbouring Ninian Central platform, returning today to continue preparatory work for re-manning.