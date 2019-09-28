Showtime in Aberdeen for three new films made by north-east production firm

A north-east film production company is set to showcase three new films.

Page Break Productions, which is based in Banchory, will show the films at the Park Inn on Aberdeen’s Justice Mill Lane on Friday.

The event will see a large range of guests attend from the film industry and all over the UK.

The firm’s two most recent projects, Crush and In Sight, were shot in Vancouver last year.

The company is currently raising funds to shoot a feature version of In Sight in 2020.

Also being screened at the Park Inn is the firm’s 2014 production Whistle My Lad, a drama set in 1911 in the Aberdeenshire village of Crovie.

The film attracted critical acclaim and received a BAFTA Scotland nomination.

Writer, director and co-founder of the production company Richard Burke teamed up with Michael Silva, an Aberdonian producer who was working and living in Vancouver, to make the two films there.

Mr Burke said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity of hosting the screening here in Aberdeen.

“Two of the films being screened were shot in Vancouver, which has meant my being in Canada for a part of the year, so I am really pleased to have the chance to show our latest productions here in Aberdeen from where it all started.”