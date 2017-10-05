Scottish fish processors fear being squeezed out by rivals

Scottish fish processing chiefs fear the sector may struggle to cope with bigger landings and lose business to rivals.

With many of the country’s key commercial stocks back in good health after years of decline, quotas are expected to grow in the coming years.

But the Scottish Seafood Association (SSA), the national body for processors, has warned that unless there is extra help for its members they will not have enough capacity.

It also cautioned that higher costs – driven by business rate rises, the national living wage and other pressures – could drive more landings away from Scottish ports.

SSA business manager and North-east skipper Jimmy Buchan said: “We need a healthy processing sector, otherwise all the potential economic benefits will be lost.”

SSA is calling for support from all levels of government.

Mr Buchan said: “Unfortunately, the processing sector … may not have the excess capacity to cope with increases that are coming our way.

“Our processors face a number of challenges. For example, business rates in Humber are cheaper than in Aberdeen.

“To ensure the processing sector remains strong we would like to see incentives which encourage existing businesses to grow and new businesses to locate here, creating jobs and economic growth.”