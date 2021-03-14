Police probe launched over death of elderly woman in Aberdeen

An elderly woman was found dead at an Aberdeen home – and police were today still at the scene days after being called out.
Officers were called to the city’s Victoria Road on Wednesday afternoon following the death of the 84-year-old which is being treated as “unexplained”.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
This afternoon a police officer and police car were both pictured stationed outside the boarded-up Torry property.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.50 pm on Wednesday, March 10, officers were called to a property on Victoria Road, Aberdeen, following the sudden death of an 84-year-old woman.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
