Police probe launched over death of elderly woman in Aberdeen

An elderly woman was found dead at an Aberdeen home – and police were today still at the scene days after being called out.

Officers were called to the city’s Victoria Road on Wednesday afternoon following the death of the 84-year-old which is being treated as “unexplained”.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This afternoon a police officer and police car were both pictured stationed outside the boarded-up Torry property.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.50 pm on Wednesday, March 10, officers were called to a property on Victoria Road, Aberdeen, following the sudden death of an 84-year-old woman.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”