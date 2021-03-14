Show Links
Police probe launched over death of elderly woman in Aberdeen

by David Proctor
14/03/2021, 6:11 pm Updated: 14/03/2021, 6:47 pm
© Darrell Benns / DCT MediaThe property on the corner of Abbey Place and Victoria Road.
An elderly woman was found dead at an Aberdeen home – and police were today still at the scene days after being called out.

Officers were called to the city’s Victoria Road on Wednesday afternoon following the  death of the 84-year-old which is being treated as “unexplained”.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This afternoon a police officer and police car were both pictured stationed outside the boarded-up Torry property.

Police at a flat on the corner of Abbey Place and Victoria Road, Torry, Aberdeen.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.50 pm on Wednesday, March 10, officers were called to a property on Victoria Road, Aberdeen, following the sudden death of an 84-year-old woman.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

 