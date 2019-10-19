Probe launched after woman, 27, assaulted in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen have launched an investigation following an assault on a woman in the city.

The 27-year-old was struck in the face near the graveyard entrance on Schoolhill at around 4.45pm on Thursday.

The woman did not require medical treatment following the incident.

In a statement, Police Scotland urged anyone with information to come forward.

It read: “Officers are following a positive line of in enquiry in connection with this, but would urge anyone who may have witnessed this or who was in the area at this time to get in touch.

“Those with information can contact 101, quoting incident 2602 of 17 October 2019, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”