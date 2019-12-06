Probe launched after two found dead at north-east holiday home

A major police probe is under way after two people were found dead at a north-east holiday cottage.

The investigation was launched after emergency services were called to the Rickarton area near Stonehaven yesterday afternoon.

Police officers at the scene said the cottage where the bodies were discovered were on “lockdown.”

A spokesman for the force would not give any further details about the incident, however, officers remained at the scene today. The spokesman said their investigation was at an “early stage”.

He added: “Police were called to a property in the Rickarton area near Stonehaven after receiving a report about the deaths of two adults.

“Police were informed at around 1.30pm and inquires to establish the full circumstances are at an early stage.”

Officers could be seen at the Mergie Holiday Cottages, in the grounds of the historic Mergie Castle Estate, home of the Bogton Clydesdales.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said they were called to the cottages at lunchtime yesterday and remained there until 9.15pm. But she wouldn’t give any details on the

reason for the fire crew being in attendance.