A police investigation is under way after six cars were broken into in the city.

Thieves targeted vehicles in Loriston Manor, Creel Drive, Sinclair Crescent, Loriston Road and Falkland Avenue in Cove between 8am and 6.50pm on Monday, September 23.

Officers want to speak to people who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in these areas.

Anyone with information should phone Police Scotland through 101 quoting reference number 1287 of September, 23.