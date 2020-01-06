Probe launched after suspicious fire at north-east shooting range

Police have launched an investigation following a fire at a shooting range in the north-east.

Emergency services were called to Binn Hill Firing Range near Kingston in Moray at 11.20am on Sunday following a report of a fire.

The blaze was in a building used to store targets for the range.

Due to the location and circumstances surrounding the fire, officers believe it was started deliberately and have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Constable John Riddell said: “I am appealing for any witnesses who were in the area of the firing range around the time the fire was reported, and who may have seen any suspicious activity.

“This is a popular walking route and I’m hopeful that someone will be able to provide information which may assist us in this investigation and help catch those responsible.

“Anyone with information that may assist should contact Elgin Police Office on 101, quoting reference number 1201 of 5 January 2020.

“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”