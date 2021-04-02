Probe launched after death of man found injured in Aberdeen high-rise

A man has died and three people have been arrested following an incident in an Aberdeen high-rise.

Officers were called to Marischal Court in the city centre at around 7.40am following reports of a man being found injured in the building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death, which is being treated as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a man being found injured in the Marischal Court area of Aberdeen, around 7am on Friday April 2. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Three people, two men and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the death which is currently being treated as suspicious. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A police car was seen blocking the access road to the high-rise, with officers stationed outside the building.

A large area of ground near the flats has also been taped off.

Shortly after police arrived at the building the fire service was contacted to switch off the building’s lifts.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called to the incident by the police at 7.40am.

“We isolated the lift at the ground floor level of the block, which is all we were asked to attend for, and left the scene at 7.52am.”