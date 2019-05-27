Probe launched after break in at popular Aberdeen cafe

A police probe has been launched after an Aberdeen eatery was broken into.

Foodstory was targeted by thieves and had its till taken during the raid.

Police were called to the vegetarian and vegan cafe and restaurant on Thistle Street, yesterday morning at 9.45am.

The door of the cafe was damaged as a result and yesterday was boarded up.

Police Scotland confirmed the till had been stolen during the break-in.

A police spokesman said: “An investigation is currently ongoing.”

Last night the cafe was broken…

Staff were able to open the store shortly after discovering the premises had been broken into.

The eatery is expected to open at its normal time today.

In a statement on social media staff said: “Everyone is OK and we managed to open a few hours after we discovered it.”

They went on to thank staff who were on shift and the police for “responding so quickly”.

Foodstory opened in 2013 after a kickstarter campaign, serving vegan and vegetarian options, as well for all different types of dietary requirements.