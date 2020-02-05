Probe into series of deliberate fires at Aberdeen nature reserve

Firefighters have been called to four deliberate fires at an Aberdeen hill this year.

The sky above the Gramps, at Kincorth, was lit orange once again on Friday night with smoke visible from some distance.

The nature reserve has long been plagued by fires, with crews called there dozens of times over the summer in recent years.

Police have launched an investigation into the latest blaze, which was first reported to emergency services at around 6.10pm.

Officers, fire investigators and local politicians have now made a desperate plea for information – warning that the fire-raising must be stopped before someone is hurt or widespread damage is caused.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 if they would prefer to remain anonymous.