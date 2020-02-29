Police probe into raid on Aberdeen bookies

Inquiries are continuing after an Aberdeen bookmaker was targeted by raiders.

Staff at the Ladbrokes outlet on South Esplanade East arrived on Thursday to discover the shop had been broken into.

Police subsequently launched an investigation into the incident, which took place between 10pm on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday.

One of the betting machines was forced open with debris strewn across the floor.

Staff believe the raiders may have gained access through the roof – although they do not believe anything was taken.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are currently investigating a housebreaking at Ladbrokes in South Esplanade East, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 0656 of February 27.