More information needed before north-east councillors sell off prime development site

Councillors have asked for more information before committing to the sale of one of the town’s prime development sites.

The five-acre plot on South Harbour Road, Fraserburgh, was once earmarked for a major development including a multi-million-pound hotel and shopping complex.

A developer wanted to build a 40-bedroom hotel, a 25,000sqft retail unit and a 10,000sqft garden centre, with a view to creating 100 new jobs.

Planning permission for the project was even granted back in 2013 but it has since lapsed.

Aberdeenshire Council’s businesses services committee gathered to discuss the sale of the “prominent site” behind closed doors last week.

Members of the public were asked to leave while the talks took place at Woodhill House.

A source subsequently said the decision to sell the land had been deferred for “further consideration”.

