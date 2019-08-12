Probe into package containing ‘unidentified substance’ found at Aberdeen hospital continues

An investigation into how an “unidentified substance” ended up in an Aberdeen hospital is continuing – and police want anyone with information to get in touch.

Police and fire crews were called to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at 12.30pm on Friday after receiving reports that a package containing the substance had been found.

Officers continued their investigation throughout the weekend and a Police Scotland spokesman said no arrests have been made and nobody has been charged. He added: “Inquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with information to call 101.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Police said they were treating the matter as an “isolated incident aimed at an individual” which was not targeted at NHS Grampian or patients.

The hospital was unaffected. Inspector Chris Kerr said: “We are content there has been no risk to the public. As per protocol we are liaising with other emergency services as we carry out inquiries.”