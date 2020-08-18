Investigation into north-east train crash continues

A probe into the train accident is continuing at the scene with staff from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) examining debris.

As that progresses, talks are also under way as to how and when the recovery of the carriages could take place.

No timeline has been confirmed and no contractor as yet identified and the work will not take place until all investigations are complete.

Currently a bus service is available for passengers as the line near Carmont remains closed.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The RAIB is continuing its investigation on site.

“Once those investigations have concluded we will begin the process to recover the carriages and assess the repairs required to the railway.

“We cannot give exact timescales for those activities at the moment and the focus remains on supporting the investigators as they carry out their work.”

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps has asked Network Rail to produce an interim report on the derailment by September 1.

Network Rail said it would carry out detailed inspections of high-risk trackside slopes with similar characteristics to the site of the Aberdeenshire crash.

Last week, RAIB explained that factors still likely to be taken into account include the actions of the people involved, recent inspections of drainage and earthworks in the area, management of the risks of extreme weather, and actions taken in response to previous safety recommendations.