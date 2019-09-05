Probe into fake fundraising appeal for police officer who died on duty

A probe has been launched into a fake fundraising page set up in the name of a police officer who died while on duty.

Police are investigating after an online fundraising campaign was started in the name of the family of PC Roy Buggins, who died on duty on Tuesday.

The appeal, carried on GoGetFunding.com, claimed to be raising funds to help pay for the funeral of PC Buggins. It was not set up by his family or by anyone connected with him.

The appeal appears to have since been removed from the webpage and social media, however police say they are investigating the circumstances behind it.

Mr Buggins, 51, was well-known in the Angus area, having worked as a community officer in Montrose.

A police statement said: “Needless to say, this has caused further upset and distress to the Buggins family at an already difficult time.

“Should this false funding appeal re-appear, we would ask everyone not to donate or contribute, and share this message to prevent others from doing so.”