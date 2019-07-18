Probe into cause of worker’s death at north-east Asda

Investigations are continuing into the death of a man following an industrial accident at a north-east supermarket.

Emergency crews were called out to Asda in Peterhead on Tuesday afternoon.

Police arrived at the Longside Road site along with two ambulances at about 12.30pm.

The man was believed to have been a contractor carrying out construction works on a £3.5 million extension to the store when the accident happened.

The cause of his death is not yet known.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokesman for Sigma, the main contractor for the construction work, said: “We can confirm a gentleman sadly passed away at the site.

“We are working alongside the police and with the Health and Safety Executive as the investigation takes place as to what happened.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family during this time.”

Police were continuing their investigations into the death yesterday.

A police spokesman said inquiries were still ongoing in conjunction with the HSE.

The supermarket has been undergoing extensive refurbishment works over the past three months.

The George clothing department is being revamped and new counters are also being built inside the building.

Construction works were suspended on the site after the tragedy happened and the store was also closed but reopened to the public yesterday.

An Asda spokesman said: “The Peterhead store has reopened following the tragic incident and we are continuing to support the authorities with their investigations.

“I can confirm the man who has sadly passed away was not an Asda colleague.

“Once again we would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those involved.”