Probe into ‘Brexit effect’ on Aberdeen council services staff

A survey is being carried out into which council services in Aberdeen could be affected if staff members from the EU leave the UK after Brexit.

Aberdeen City Council is currently undertaking a voluntary survey of all staff to gather information on their nationality in a bid to identify services which may be impacted by Brexit.

NHS Grampian ran a similar study between November 2 and December 7 to engage with staff who may be affected by the withdrawal of the UK from the EU.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The staff survey is in order to update colleagues’ personal information with regards to their nationality – with their consent – and maintain direct communications with them about EU-Exit developments with a particular focus on the settlement scheme.

“It will also help us to identify any areas of service delivery which may be at risk if non-UK EU citizens within those areas decide not to apply for settlement or are not successful in their application.

“We want to reassure staff, regardless of nationality, of their value to the organisation and hope that by sharing information on how to apply for settlement we will encourage and support individuals to remain in the UK.”

A new report presented to the Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership’s (ACHSCP) Integrated Jointed Board (IJB) on Tuesday stated the impacts of leaving the EU are “difficult to forecast”.

Many staff working in north and north-east medical facilities and social care sectors are foreign nationals, with the board hearing that 245 responses had been made in the NHS survey.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We recognise many of our staff may have professional and personal concerns and questions as the United Kingdom approaches Brexit.

“We are committed to supporting all of our workforce who may be affected by the decision for the United Kingdom to exit the EU.

“One of the challenges in considering the impact of EU withdrawal on the NHS workforce was the lack of data on the numbers of EU citizens working in NHS Grampian.

“For this reason, a voluntary nationality survey was open to all non-UK EU/EEA Citizens working in NHS Grampian between Friday November 2 and Friday December 7.

“This was a nationally-agreed survey, which ran in all health boards. The details of staff who identified themselves through the survey is currently being analysed with the information to be used to ensure that staff are receiving support and guidance in the lead-up to Brexit.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter