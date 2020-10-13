Probe into Aberdeen university Covid-19 cases ends with cases hitting 216

An investigation has found there was no wider community spread of a Covid-19 outbreak linked to an Aberdeen university.

Instead the 216 cases among the student population were described as a series of clusters many of which with no links to each other.

According to a statement released by NHS Grampian, “there was no evidence of spread to the wider community”.

The figure includes those living in university halls, private flats, private halls and elsewhere.

The investigation involving the university, Aberdeen City Council, Police Scotland and NHS Grampian’s incident management team was concluded today.

A spokesman for the incident management team said: “A multi-agency investigation into 216 cases of Covid-19 identified within the University of Aberdeen student population since September 20 has now concluded.

“The cases were made up of a number of clusters – many of which were not found to be linked to each other. Recent cases identified were not directly linked back to the initial outbreak, which the IMT was established to deal with.

“There will be ongoing communication, between the university and NHS Grampian, to monitor new cases in the student population going forward.

“There was no evidence of spread to the wider community and, working with the university, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of any further transmission.”