Probe delayed after fire reignites at Aberdeen restaurant

Fire chiefs will have to wait until tomorrow to find out what started a major blaze – because flames keep re-emerging.

The building that houses Valentino’s Italian Restaurant and several legal firms was left in ruins after a fire broke out at around 2am on Monday.

Fire crews stayed until 4pm on Monday dampening down the remains of the Carden Place premises – only for the blaze to break out again less than 25 minutes later.

Firefighters returned yesterday when the fire reignited again – and the issue means the probe into the cause cannot start.

Police were also at the scene yesterday assisting fire crews.

Now, Frank Lefevre, chairman of Quantum Claims, which owns the building, has told the Evening Express: “The fire broke out again on Boxing Day, as the flames are in the rubble.

“It’s really difficult for the firefighters to put out totally. We have been told the investigation cannot begin until tomorrow and we may know more then.”

Mr Lefevre added that his colleagues have viewed two neighbouring properties and was hoping staff could move in within the next few days.

The initial fire broke out two hours after Valentino’s – formerly Dizzy’s – had finished their staff party.

In a statement, the restaurant’s manager Kerim Yakin said: “Dear guests, friends and supporters, I would like to say I am really devastated about the fire.

“All the team were excellent and business was going in the right direction. I appreciate all my staff.

“They have done a great job since we re-branded.

“I am so upset. The most important thing is no one was injured.

“Myself and all our team will miss you all. Thanks everyone for your thoughts.”

Detective Inspector Jackie Knight, from Aberdeen CID, said: “We have been assisting our partners at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on Carden Place and can confirm that a joint investigation will take place at the appropriate time.

“The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.”