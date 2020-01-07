Probe as man enters block of Aberdeen flats and opens mail in hunt for Christmas presents

A thief raided a mailbox in Aberdeen on the hunt for Christmas gifts.

The person went to a block of flats in Great Western Road, Aberdeen, and got in through an unlocked door.

They opened several packages on the hunt for valuables and fled with several items.

Now police want anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Sergeant Richard Dickens, of Hazlehead and West End community policing teams, said: “There was a theft of some mail from a communal mailbox in Great Western Road.

“This was likely as a result of the culprit believing packages contained Christmas gifts.

“An unidentified person has entered an unsecured communal door and accessed a couple of packages that were left for a resident in the block. On realising there hasn’t been anything of significant value within the packages, the culprit has left.”

Sgt Dickens added: “We have conducted inquiries and spoken to neighbouring residents to see if anyone was seen.

“However a suspect has not been identified at this time.”

The incident happened at some point between 9am and 5.30pm on December 2.

“Please call 101 if you have any information about this incident,” said a Police Scotland spokesman.

He added: “Many thieves are actually opportunists who do not have to break in at all because a door or window has been left open or unlocked.

“Keep your home securely locked at all times. If you’re on good terms with neighbours you trust then they might remove mail from behind the door.”