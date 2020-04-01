Probe as car torched on pitch near Aberdeen school

An investigation has been launched after a car was set alight on a playing field near a city primary school.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Cornhill Drive, next to Cornhill Primary School, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Fire crews were alerted at 1.16am, with one appliance dispatched from the station at North Anderson Drive.

When they arrived, the car was already well alight, with eyewitnesses telling of hearing an “explosion” as the fire took hold of the vehicle.

Police Scotland were also called and have since confirmed the blaze is being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed inquiries were being carried out into the incident.

He said: “Police were called around 1.20am on Tuesday following reports of a car being set on fire in a field near Cornhill Drive, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the fire is currently being treated as suspicious.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We got the call at 1.16am of a report of a car on fire in a field near to Cornhill Drive, near the primary school.

“One appliance attended, from North Anderson Drive, and one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to extinguish the blaze.

“We got the stop message at 1.39am.”

Local councillor Lesley Dunbar described what had happened as “concerning” and urged anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.

She said: “An incident like this is always shocking and concerning for everyone in the community, but especially for those people living in the immediate area.

“If anybody did see anything or if they have got any information that may be helpful to the police investigating they should get in touch via Crimestoppers or with Police Scotland directly.

“This is a very concerning incident and it is very important to get in touch with the police if you have any information.”

Anyone who can help the probe into the fire incident should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.