Probe after political message shared on Aberdeen social services body’s online account

An Aberdeen social services organisation has launched an investigation after a political post was shared on its social media account.

Bon Accord Care, which provides adult social care to thousands of people across Aberdeen on behalf of Aberdeen City Council, is looking into the incident after a political message was shared.

The message, from Facebook group EU – I voted LEAVE, was seen on its community alarm telecare social media page.

It is one of several pages operated by Bon Accord Care and covers the alarm system that can be installed in homes to help give individuals, families and carers security and peace of mind.

Posted as one of its news stories, which has since been deleted, the message read: “We need to start buying British again! In times of crisis we need to be self sustainable.”

The message, which was posted on April 17, has received 11,000 likes, 1,600 comments and 5,300 shares.

Alexis Chappell, managing director at Bon Accord Care, said: “Bon Accord Care clearly does not take a position on any political matters. We are investigating.”

The firm has posted on its social media, including on the community alarm profile, making followers aware that the post was not an official Bon Accord Care stance.

It said: “Bon Accord Care has been made aware of an unauthorised post made from this page.”

It is understood the investigation is looking into the possibility that the Facebook page was hacked.