Probe after north-east boat sinks in North Sea

A major probe is under way to establish how a boat sank off the north-east coast.

Five crew members from the Fraserburgh-registered Ocean Quest were airlifted to safety from the boat early on Sunday.

The vessel had started to take water on and efforts to pump it out were unsuccessful.

The coastguard decided to winch the five men to safety and took them to Inverness.

Ocean Quest sank 70 miles off Fraserburgh and there were no injuries.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) confirmed it was sending a team of investigators to the north-east.

A spokesman said: “We are sending inspectors to investigate the loss of the Ocean Quest on August 18.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The investigation process could involve the use of remotely-operated vehicle surveys or divers.

Specialists may also take photographs of the scene, retrieve the voyage data recorder if there is one, interview crew and witnesses and collect physical evidence.

The coastguard were called out shortly after 5.30am and at 7.55am the decision was taken to winch the fishermen to safety.

The boat had sunk by 9.15am.

Skipper James Cowie thanked the emergency services who came to their aid and is now at home in Gardenstown.

The boat’s alarm went off, alerting him to the water “gushing” into the boat.

Mr Cowie said: “The alarm went off and I went down below.

“The water seemed to be gushing from the bottom so we tried the main pumps, but the water kept coming.

“There were other boats standing by and we just got airlifted.

“Boats can be replaced, people can’t.

“I just thank and appreciate everybody who tried to help and all the other guys who got us out.

“Everybody did a good job and I was very impressed.

“The scariest bit for me was getting winched up to the helicopter.”