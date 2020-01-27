Probe after masked man approached woman on Aberdeen street

A woman was forced to hide in her car and use her horn to scare off a masked man in Aberdeen.

The incident happened in the Short Loanings area of Rosemount at around 12.30am yesterday.

It’s understood the woman, who was parking her car, was approached by a man wearing a white mask and black clothing.

She then got back into her car, and after he asked her to lower her windows she sounded her horn causing him to flee the scene

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 12.30am on Sunday morning following a report of a person approaching a vehicle wearing a white mask on Short Loanings, Aberdeen.

“Officers searched the area, but there was no trace of the person. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.