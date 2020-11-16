Probe after Covid-19 outbreak at Aberdeenshire food firm

Health officials have launched a probe following an outbreak of Covid-19 at a food firm in the north-east.

A number of employees at McIntosh Donald’s distribution centre in Portlethen are understood to have contracted the virus.

It is not clear how many workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “NHS Grampian Public Health Team are aware of cases of Covid-19 within the workforce at Kepak McIntosh Donald in Portlethen.

“NHS Grampian is working with Kepak McIntosh McDonald and other partners to ensure all appropriate control measures are in place within the workplace.”

McIntosh Donald has been contacted for comment.