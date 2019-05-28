Pro-choice group will ‘fight for rights’ at Aberdeen University

An Aberdeen University group has said it will “fight for our rights” amid an ongoing debate on abortion rights.

The group, Pro-Choice Aberdeen, spoke out after the Aberdeen Life Ethics Society had its application to be recognised as an official society on campus granted, and claimed it has caused apprehension at the university.

The anti-abortion group was granted affiliation after launching legal action against Aberdeen University and its student association, AUSA, after the initial application was denied. Further legal action is being continued.

A spokeswoman for the Pro-Choice group, which was formed in response to the pro-life group, said: “It was a difficult situation as AUSA legally had no choice but to offer them affiliation despite the fact students had voted overwhelmingly not to allow it. There is a huge platform of solidarity and support from people willing to protect our campus from aggressive pro-life campaigning.

“I think the initial feeling on campus was apprehension about what this would mean for our university and what we should expect from their activities.

“All over the world right now there is huge push-back against reproductive rights and it’s disheartening to see that this is happening on our campus as well.

“In a way it feels like an endless fight that’s gone on for decades but we are also prepared to fight for our rights in the same way people have for decades.

“The fact we have now created this platform and been so successful in gaining support is already a huge positive for this unfortunate situation.”

The Pro-Choice group now hopes to gain its own affiliation to be a society.

In response, a spokesperson for the Life Ethics Society said: “We should be free to make the argument. Abortion is an ethical issue that more and more young people want to discuss, and it’s ridiculous that the Student Council and AUSA declared it off-limits.”

An AUSA spokeswoman said: “AUSA remains a pro-choice organisation and strongly supports the values that this represents but accepts the right of all students to form their own views.”