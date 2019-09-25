Pro-Brexit MP Ross Thomson: Courts should not intervene in political decisions

A prominent north-east Brexiteer MP today said the courts should not intervene in political decisions.

Ross Thomson, Scottish Conservative MP for Aberdeen South, said while he respected the Supreme Court’s ruling, he was “disappointed” with the outcome and the implications it may have in the future.

He added: “The courts in my view should not intervene in or overrule what are fundamentally political decisions.

“My whole time in Parliament has been spent debating Brexit with the Commons unwilling to agree on anything.

“The public want us to focus on their priorities such as schools, hospitals and policing.”