Prisoner blinded for months in horror kettle attack by love rival

A jealous prisoner left a fellow inmate blinded after throwing boiling water in his face because he was sleeping with his girlfriend.

John Hendry, 26, and Maksim Kniazkin, 22, pounced on their victim as he left his cell at HMP Grampian for his evening meal.

Hendry threw a kettle of boiling water into the man’s face, leaving him unable to see anything other than light and the outline of objects for months.