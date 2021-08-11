Prisoner blinded for months in horror kettle attack by love rival

A jealous prisoner left a fellow inmate blinded after throwing boiling water in his face because he was sleeping with his girlfriend.
John Hendry, 26, and Maksim Kniazkin, 22, pounced on their victim as he left his cell at HMP Grampian for his evening meal.
Hendry threw a kettle of boiling water into the man’s face, leaving him unable to see anything other than light and the outline of objects for months.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe