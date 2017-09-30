Prison ‘appropriate’ for fisherman who evaded tax of more than £86k

A fisherman has been jailed for 20 months over more than £86,000 of tax evasion.

Steven Summers, 56, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after admitting avoiding paying income tax and National Insurance contributions worth £86,549.44 over an eight-year period.

Summers admitted being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of income tax by not submitting self assessment returns.

In total he failed to pay £63,465.78 of income tax.

He also admitted forming a fraudulent scheme in which he evaded paying National Insurance contributions of £23,083.66.

The offences took place between April 6, 2007, and April 5, 2015.

Fiscal Depute Alan Townsend told the court that Summers was a fisherman, who was self-employed, and took a share of the profits from each trip.

He said that checks during an HMRC operation revealed Summers had not submitted returns, but had received income.

John Adam, defence for Summers, said: “It’s apparent to me that HMRC did not entirely have its house in order at its end.”

Mr Adam went on to say there was a database of share fishermen held by the HMRC, and his client was on it – but it was not until the operation that the authority cross-referenced the database against the tax returns received.

Mr Adam added while it might seem as if there had been something “clever” and “in-depth” going on, it was “simple non submission of tax returns”.

He also said his client had spent large periods of time working outwith the UK and thought this might “exempt” him from tax payments.

However, he conceded: “He accepts he did not make inquiries to HMRC to see if this was the case.

“He accepts the figures involved are large, there’s no escaping that. He accepts he is in a very difficult position.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Summers, whose address was given as Pinewood Place, Peterhead: “The sums are very substantial, the period of time involved is very substantial, although I accept there was nothing in your conduct that could be described as any complicated or elaborate deception on your part.

“I also take account of your personal circumstances, and the fact you pleaded guilty at a pre-trial hearing, I give you full credit for that.

“But I’m afraid in all the circumstances, given the sheer scale of this fraud against the public purse, ultimately in my view only a sentence of imprisonment is appropriate.”