Princess Royal receives honorary degree from Duchess of Rothesay at University of Aberdeen ceremony

The Princess Royal received an honorary degree from her sister-in-law the Duchess of Rothesay at a prestigious ceremony in Aberdeen.

Anne was conferred the degree by Camilla, currently chancellor at Aberdeen University.

Speaking at the event yesterday at King’s College, Camilla, known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, said: “Just as I am proud to be chancellor of such a fine institution, so are you rightly proud of the university’s extraordinary heritage.

“You must be even prouder of what it is achieving today and of its ambitions for the year ahead.”

The ceremony also recognised fellow honouree Professor Janet Derbyshire, as well as the Denis Law Legacy trust for achievements in their own respective fields. Princess Anne was nominated by the university due to her extensive charity work.

Since the age of 18 she has carried out public engagements and is involved with more than 300 charities, organisations and military regiments in the UK and overseas.

Speaking at the event she said: “Seniority in age and the passage of time is certainly worth celebrating when it reflects excellence and achievement, and that’s not easy to do over 525 years, so that’s well worth celebrating.”

After serving as president of Save the Children for 46 years, she became patron in 2016, and has visited projects in countries including China, Cambodia, Botswana, Madagascar and the Philippines.

Prof Derbyshire, who has been awarded both an OBE and CBE, also received an honorary degree at the ceremony in recognition of her work in clinical sciences for more than 40 years.

She said: “I think it’s a fantastic privilege to be here.

“An honorary degree is something you haven’t had to fight for but it’s a fantastic recognition of what you’ve tried to do in your career.

“I’ve had a long association with Aberdeen so it’s very special to me to have this honorary degree in Aberdeen.”

Previously director of the Medical Research Council clinical trials unit, Prof Derbyshire’s study of diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis has led to improvements in prevention and treatment across the world.

The Denis Law Legacy Trust was given a Special Principal’s Award for Outstanding Service.

Aberdeen-born football legend Denis Law, who was awarded a CBE, set up the trust to advance public participation in sport, the arts and culture.

The charity provides free outreach projects to children and young people in the area and has made great strides in reducing youth crime and antisocial behaviour.

Mark Williams, chief operating officer of trust, said: “It’s a fantastic day out. A total honour and privilege for the Denis Law Foundation to receive such an award. Great credit for the volunteers and the whole team who produce great work in Aberdeen.”

Lord Provost Barney Crockett added: “It’s a fantastic event for the city and in particular for Aberdeen University.

“I think it’s great to have the supportwe have from the royal family and the understanding we have is fantastic.”