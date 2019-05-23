Prince of Wales on the lookout for gardener at north-east estate

The Prince of Wales is looking for a new gardener for his plush north-east estate.

An advert has appeared online for a Head Gardener at the Birkhall estate in Royal Deeside.

The successful applicant will serve Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the house near Ballater.

The royals are on the hunt for someone “with exceptional skills and experience to maintain and develop the estate and garden”.

The ad continues: “If you are passionate about horticulture and organic practices, then we would be keen to hear from you.”

