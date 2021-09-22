Duke of Rothesay visits Aberdeen’s St Machar cathedral after roof repairs completed

The Duke of Rothesay has inspected the completed renovation of one of Aberdeen’s most iconic landmarks.

St Machar’s Cathedral has recently undergone £1.8million of work to preserve its roof thanks to a huge fundraising drive by locals.

For the first time since 1867, the roof has been re-slated and all the leadwork replaced. Restoration of the ceiling, which was first erected in 1520, has also been completed.

Yesterday, the Duke of Rothesay visited the cathedral to see the work for himself.

Back to its best

After listening to a short recital performed by Roger Williams on the organ, Prince Charles chatted to those involved with the restoration project.

Speaking on behalf of St Machar’s, Professor David Hewitt said: “This was a happy occasion.

“The prince saw the cathedral at its most superb, and as it has never been seen before.”

“The Cathedral is currently open from 10 to 4 every weekday and from 2 to 5 on Sundays.”

An ambitious fundraiser to repair the leaking roof and decaying walls was launched in 2019.

Funding for the project came from the cathedral and its members, as well as the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and Historic Environment Scotland.

Karen Dundas of Scottish Wall Painters Conservators and Charles Taylor Woodwork took on the task of restoring the cathedral to its full glory, while all the stained-glass windows have all also been repaired.

The cathedral is open 10am-4pm on weekdays, and 2pm-5pm on Sundays.

Taking in the sights

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay also officially opened the redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery yesterday.

During their visit, they were greeted by Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen City Barney Crockett and youngsters from Robert Gordon’s College.

The couple then toured the gallery which has recently undergone a £35million redevelopment, before chatting to some veterans in the adjoining veterans Remembrance Hall.

They unveiled a plaque to mark the official opening on the gallery’s terrace, before revealing the Robert the Bruce Sword, which marks the 700th anniversary of the granting of the freedom lands to Aberdeen.