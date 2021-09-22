Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Duke of Rothesay visits Aberdeen’s St Machar cathedral after roof repairs completed

By Daniel Boal
22/09/2021, 10:13 am Updated: 22/09/2021, 10:47 am
The Duke of Rothesay at St Machar Cathedral, Aberdeen
The Duke of Rothesay has inspected the completed renovation of one of Aberdeen’s most iconic landmarks.

St Machar’s Cathedral has recently undergone £1.8million of work to preserve its roof thanks to a huge fundraising drive by locals.

For the first time since 1867, the roof has been re-slated and all the leadwork replaced. Restoration of the ceiling, which was first erected in 1520, has also been completed.

Yesterday, the Duke of Rothesay visited the cathedral to see the work for himself.

Back to its best

After listening to a short recital performed by Roger Williams on the organ, Prince Charles chatted to those involved with the restoration project.

Speaking on behalf of St Machar’s, Professor David Hewitt said: “This was a happy occasion.

“The prince saw the cathedral at its most superb, and as it has never been seen before.”

“The Cathedral is currently open from 10 to 4 every weekday and from 2 to 5 on Sundays.”

An ambitious fundraiser to repair the leaking roof and decaying walls was launched in 2019.

Funding for the project came from the cathedral and its members, as well as the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and Historic Environment Scotland.

Karen Dundas of Scottish Wall Painters Conservators and Charles Taylor Woodwork took on the task of restoring the cathedral to its full glory, while all the stained-glass windows have all also been repaired.

The cathedral is open 10am-4pm on weekdays, and 2pm-5pm on Sundays.

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay are presented with a replica of the sword of Robert the Bruce during a visit to the redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery. 

Taking in the sights

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay also officially opened the redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery yesterday.

During their visit, they were greeted by Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen City Barney Crockett and youngsters from Robert Gordon’s College.

The couple then toured the gallery which has recently undergone a £35million redevelopment, before chatting to some veterans in the adjoining veterans Remembrance Hall.

They unveiled a plaque to mark the official opening on the gallery’s terrace, before revealing the Robert the Bruce Sword, which marks the 700th anniversary of the granting of the freedom lands to Aberdeen.