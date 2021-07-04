Prince Charles names folk tune by north-east band among his favourite songs on radio show

Prince Charles has named Bennachie by Aberdeen band Old Blind Dogs as one of his favourite songs during a special radio programme.

Discussing the song on the show, the Duke of Rothesay said the north-east of Scotland holds a “special place” in his heart and that it is a “happily familiar area” in his life.

He shares with listeners that he “adores” traditional Scottish music and although it is not know who originally wrote Bennachie, he has chosen the version by Old Blind Dogs as they tell its story with “great spirit”.

The band formed in 1990 following the meeting of the founding members on a ‘busker’s holiday’ in the Highlands and they have since gone on to release 13 studio albums.

The line-up may have changed over the years, with only Jonny Hardie remaining from the original group, but they have continued to create award-winning traditional Scottish folk and Celtic music.

Bennachie is the lead track on their debut album, New Tricks, released in 1992 and is just one of their songs inspired by the north-east.

Charles has picked it alongside 12 other songs to discuss on a special radio show to celebrate the first ever Thank You Day.

He shares his own history with Bennachie having opened the Visitor’s Centre on April 27 1995.

A special radio programme

Charles has recorded the hour-long radio show as part of National Thank You Day, a new initiative giving gratitude to hospital, health and wellbeing radio volunteers for their work during the pandemic.

Music & Memories with HRH The Prince of Wales will air on 180 member stations of the Hospital Broadcasting Association (HBA) at 12pm on Sunday.

The idea for Thank You Day came from a grassroots campaign to hold the UK’s largest ever thank you party building on the community spirit witnessed over the past year.

During the show, the prince said he had been “profoundly impressed by the dedication shown by our wonderful NHS staff and volunteers right across the country” and thanked them for their “sheer resilience and indomitable spirit”.

He added: “At all times, hospital radio provides an invaluable service to patients, staff and families.

“During current times, when we have been dealing with the effect of this dreadful pandemic, the role of hospital radio has been even more important, and I know it has been of immeasurable value in connecting people, in providing comfort and companionship, and in raising people’s spirits when that is needed.”

A varied playlist

He has selected a range of songs from throughout his lifetime which feature musical artists from across the world.

Charles said the song Givin’ Up, Givin’ In, performed by The Three Degrees at his 30th birthday, gives him “an irresistible urge to get up and dance”.

Don’t Rain on My Parade also gets a mention with Charles sharing his memory of seeing Barbara Streisand perform at Warner Brothers Studios when he served on HMS Jupiter.

The song Lulu’s Back In Town by Dick Powell makes the prince happy because it reminds him of his grandmother, he shares during the radio show.

All of the songs will be compiled in a Spotify playlist which will be shared via the Clarence House social media channels.