Prince Charles dons his kilt to visit Cambus O’May bridge after it is returned to its former glory

Battered and beaten during Storm Frank back in 2015, the iconic Cambus O’May suspension bridge received its first Royal visitor today following extensive repair efforts.

While out on a stroll along the picturesque Deeside stretch, His Royal Highness, Prince Charles, met with everyone who helped restore the bridge to what it once was.

Having fallen victim to harsh weather conditions brought on by Storm Frank in 2015, the bridge, a B-listed structure, was left twisted and nearly destroyed.