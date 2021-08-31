News / Local Prince Charles dons his kilt to visit Cambus O’May bridge after it is returned to its former glory By Daniel Boal 31/08/2021, 4:07 pm HRH The Duke and Duchess of Rothsay visited Ballater to open the Community Hub and the Duke then visited the Cambus O'May suspension Bridge. Battered and beaten during Storm Frank back in 2015, the iconic Cambus O’May suspension bridge received its first Royal visitor today following extensive repair efforts. While out on a stroll along the picturesque Deeside stretch, His Royal Highness, Prince Charles, met with everyone who helped restore the bridge to what it once was. Having fallen victim to harsh weather conditions brought on by Storm Frank in 2015, the bridge, a B-listed structure, was left twisted and nearly destroyed. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe