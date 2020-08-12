Prime Minister says ‘most important thing’ is to investigate cause of derailed train south of Stonehaven

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tributes to all those affected by the ScotRail train derailment.

Three people have died and six people are injured after a Inter7City train derailed near Stonehaven.

Mr Johnson said: “One of the reasons that this accident is so shocking is, of course, that this type of accident on the railways is, thankfully, so rare.

“But our thoughts are very much with those who have lost their lives, their families, and of course those who have been injured in the derailment.

“I talked to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon about what has happened.

“And clearly the most important thing now is that the British Transport Police who are in charge of the investigation, find out exactly what happened.

“And that we all work together with Network Rail with everybody else who is responsible to make sure that we get to the bottom of it and make sure that nothing like this happens again.”

My thoughts are very much with those who lost their lives near Stonehaven today, their families, and, of course, those who have been injured in the derailment. pic.twitter.com/CcqeSexwjn — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 12, 2020

The Queen has sent a message of condolence following the rail crash in Stonehaven, saying “it was with great sadness that I heard of the train derailment” and that the entire Royal Family “join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of those who have died and those who have been injured”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon updated MSPs during her address and declared it a “major incident”.

Her statement online read: “My deepest condolences are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.

“I have just been updated by Network Rail and the emergency services on the ongoing operation.

“My thanks go to them, and my thoughts remain with everyone affected.”

Around 30 emergency service vehicles were on the scene overall.