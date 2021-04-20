Pride of Inverurie: Finalists announced for virtual awards ceremony

The finalists in a prestigious north-east civic awards ceremony have been revealed.

From teachers to posties, from support groups to local shop floors, Inverurie has chosen their contenders for Pride of Inverurie.

This year’s ceremony will take place online on April 23 with a focus on identifying exceptional individuals, key workers, shop owners and organisations who have been important support pillars for the community during the pandemic.

The awards are for community champion (Frances Matheson, Linda Singer, Julie Fyvie), key worker (Eric Massie Funeral Directors, Morrisons Inverurie Community, Royal Mail Inverurie), support for learning, Mark Jones, Kellands Primary School, Shona Lees), health/care worker (Will Chemists, Inspire PTL, Louise Glennie), local business award (Strachans Inverurie, Inverurie Whisky Shop, Novello Gifts).

There’s also awards for fundraising/charity shop (Jodie Young, Andy Low, FlyCup Catering Inverurie), community group/initiative (LATNEM, Inverurie Locos FC, A Christmas Presence) and the entertainment award (Right Here Productions, Scott Mellis, Lockdown Live Aberdeenshire) accolades.

This year will mark the fourth edition of the awards after the ceremony was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Run by the Inverurie Business Improvement District (BID) and the Inverurie Events Committee, the awards are always sponsored by a range of local firms and look to highlight overlooked talent in the north-east.

This year’s ceremony can be watched live on Facebook this Friday April 23 from 7pm on the Pride of Inverurie 2021 page.