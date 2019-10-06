Pride and tears as Aberdeen woman graduates

A woman has graduated after battling mental health problems and losing three close relatives while studying for her degree.

Mandy Innes, 49, lost her eldest son Kieran in a car crash in 2016, weeks before she was due to begin a course at the Open University.

The grieving mother did not think at the time she could continue her studies for her Open Degree but decided to carry on and follow her dreams.

Mandy, of Aberdeen, has now graduated and shared the proud moment with her husband, son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

She said: “Graduation day was also the third anniversary of Kieran’s death. I stepped on stage with pride and some tears.

“Kieran was also an OU student. He signed up after watching me progressing from course to course over the years. So it was a bittersweet day.”

Mandy first enrolled on an Open University course in 2007 and over the past 12 years has gained a series of qualifications while dealing with her own mental health, family illness and loss.

She had been signed off work with severe clinical depression when she decided to take up further education.

She said: “I wanted to keep my mind ticking over so I signed up to the Introduction to Social Sciences course.

“I continued by going on to a Level 2 Welfare, Crime and Society, for which I received a distinction.

“I had taken a break in 2009 due to my declining mental health but resumed in 2010 with a February start module. Just after this module finished my mum was diagnosed with bowel cancer, from which she thankfully recovered.”

When Mandy lost her son in 2016, she was just about to start another course.

Mandy also lost her father and father-in-law suddenly during her studies.

The bereavements took their toll on her health and ability to work and study at the same time.

She said: “I managed to overcome every obstacle and challenge and I am now about to embark on a Masters at Robert Gordon University.

“None of this would have been possible without the OU.”