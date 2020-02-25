Aberdeen Budget 2020: Previous struggle to plug funding black hole

Aberdeen councillors considered a raft of cost-saving measures last year to plug a £41.2 million funding blackhole.

Council tax could have increased by up to 4.79%, crossing patrollers could have been axed and a reduction in the council’s library provision was also initially considered.

But many of the services were saved when final decisions were made.

Closing all libraries in the city apart from Aberdeen Central could have saved £863,000 and shutting public toilets could have brought in a further £257,000 saving.

Reductions to roads services such as winter maintenance and pothole repairs were also considered.

And it was suggested that spending on the upkeep of parks and cemeteries could have been cut by £520,000 and £370,000.

However, councillors decided to protect all 17 city libraries at last year’s budget meeting and agreed that public toilets would avoid closure. Crossing patrollers were also retained.

But funding was cut for various bodies, including Aberdeen Performing Arts, which had its budget cut by £100,000 and a reduction of £550,000 in funding for Sport Aberdeen was also approved.

The council also made savings after councillors agreed to cut a total of £729,000 of grant funding for other organisations, including Visit Aberdeenshire, Peacock Visual Arts, Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations and City Moves.

Spending reductions were also agreed for the maintenance of council grounds and roads and youth work in the city.

And residents were told there would be an increase of 4.5% in council tax and a rise in charges for car parking, waste and recycling.

The annual £30 garden waste charge was also introduced in the city for the uplift of garden waste.