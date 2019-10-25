Prestigious win for young north-east chef

A north-east chef has been announced as one of the winners of the inaugural Andrew Fairlie Scholarship.

Joseph Harte, 23, a junior sous chef at Douneside House in Aboyne and Emma-Rose Milligan, 23, from Kilmarnock, who is working as demi chef de partie at Chez Roux at Inverlochy Castle in Fort William, impressed the judges the most with their culinary skills.

The finalists had to prove their worth in a two-part test, where they first had to recreate a classic Andrew Fairlie dish before preparing a dish that showcased their individuality and creativity as a chef. This took place on October 24th at Gleneagles.

Spearheaded by HIT Scotland and supported by the First Minister, Scottish Government and Gleneagles, the scholarship was launched in February 2019 in recognition of Mr Fairlie’s significant and lasting contribution to the hospitality industry.