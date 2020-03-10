Prestigious tourism award for Aberdeen airport lounge

Aberdeen International Airport has won a prestigious national tourism award.

The Northern Lights Lounge was one of four projects shortlisted in the Working Together for Tourism accolade.

The Scottish Thistle Awards, now in their 27th year, help shine the spotlight on individuals and businesses going above and beyond to create a destination and visitor experience worth talking about.

Winners were announced at the National Final last week at Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Jemma Forrest, travel services manager at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We were delighted to be nominated in the Working Together for Tourism award and to win is simply amazing.

“It was a tough category because there were some great initiatives also shortlisted.

“Our staff and suppliers work extremely hard and we love being able to showcase our amazing region and all the north-east has to offer.”