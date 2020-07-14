Prestigious north-east awards ceremony to move online

An awards ceremony celebrating the construction industry across the north-east is to be held virtually this year.

The Trades Awards was launched eight years ago to promote excellence in the region’s construction industry, and is now in its eight year.

Winners were due to be announced on June 5, however as the coronavirus lockdown began just as the application process closed, extra time was taken by event organisers Mearns & Gill to review the process and timeline for the event.

Categories include sustainability in construction, home/building improvement, rising star, apprentice of the year, best new business, outstanding customer service, tradesperson of the year and more.

Finalists have also now been announced, with each company to undertake a 20-minute interview via video call at the end of the month to discuss their application.

The virtual event will be held on October 9.

Mike Wilson, managing director of Mearns & Gill, said: “The change to online allows us to plan safely and responsibly, whilst opening up the celebrations for even more people to attend.

“This also means that entire companies are now able to experience the exact moment their colleagues pick up a trophy. Family members and friends of our outstanding individuals can share in their success, and we do hope that everyone will still dress up for the occasion.

“As always, we’ll be pulling out all the stops to ensure we’re giving our finalists the night they deserve, and that all attendees the best party in the industry.”

Anyone interested in attending the event online is asked to contact Isla Stewart from Mearns & Gill on isla.stewart@mearns-gill.com