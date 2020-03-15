Prestigious awards will allow Aberdeen pair to travel the world

Two Aberdeen residents have been awarded a prestigious fellowship.

The Churchill Fellowships research the world’s best ideas, innovations and practices across numerous fields and issues.

Now, two city residents can travel the world and bring back new ideas that can be used in the UK after receiving the award.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Stonemason Alexis Zafiropoulos will explore how craft landscaping techniques can improve communities and create positive social outcomes in Japan, and how this could influence planning policy in the UK.

Meanwhile, lecturer Paul Campbell will travel to the United States to assess new and innovative teaching methods, in order to support vulnerable students.

The next round of applications open on April 30 for travel next year.

Any UK citizen over 18 can apply for a Churchill Fellowship, and applications can be made online at wcmt.org.uk