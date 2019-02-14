Prestigious award for north-east engineering firm

Staff at a north-east firm are celebrating after winning a prestigious industry award.

Engineering services provider Infinity Limited was named best small company at this year’s Subsea UK awards.

Based in Westhill, the company provides field development, flow assurance and subsea engineering to both the oil and gas and renewable energy industries.

Infinity experienced a successful 2018, moving to larger offices and expanding its team to 15 to help cope with demand.

The firm has also announced the award of its first project following a recent frame agreement with a new North Sea-based operator.

Infinity’s business development director Mark Banks said: “I am delighted that the team have been recognised with such a prestigious award following their hard work and dedication throughout 2018.

“We are building a culture which is centred around the delivery of client-focused engineering and our fresh and unique approach to project delivery has been well received by clients.

“The team will deservedly take a day to reflect then as a group we will press on to meet and exceed our targets for 2019.”