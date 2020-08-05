Prestigious Aberdeen virologist would be ‘very surprised’ if city hit by local lockdown

An Aberdeen professor has said he would “very surprised” if a local lockdown was introduced in the Granite City.

Professor Hugh Pennington, emeritus professor of bacteriology at Aberdeen University, was speaking as public health teams continue to tackle a coronavirus cluster linked to a city centre pub.

He said as long as contact tracing proves successful there will be no need to implement specific lockdown measures for Aberdeen.

Professor Pennington said unless there is major spike in cases he believes the authorities will not consider specific stay-at-home rules in the city.

He said: “I would be very surprised if it came to that.

“That would be the obvious response maybe if we had an outbreak at another pub. A lot of it depends on how good the contact tracing is.

“If they’re successful the likelihood of the virus taking off is quite low.

“We are in the hands of the virus and where folk have been as well as how good their social distancing has been.

“I would be surprised if we have a local lockdown in Aberdeen unless this really gets going. You can never rule anything out but it is unlikely we will see a lockdown.”

Professor Pennington said the pub Covid-19 cluster in Aberdeen will certainly have the attention of Nicola Sturgeon but does not believe any licensed premises will need to close unless that decision is taken by the Scottish Government.

He said: “I would be hesitant to say pubs should be closed.

“If they are going to close that would have be a national decision. I suspect the first minister and her team will be taking a lot of interest in them to find out why the virus got such a head start there.

“I don’t see why Aberdeen pubs should be any different to pubs in Glasgow or Edinburgh. It might be a problem in pubs in general.”

Professor Pennington said he is “not surprised” that there has been an outbreak at a pub and feels the is an increased risk of infection because of the nature of the premises.

He said: “I’m not surprised.

“We’ve known for a long time pubs are always going to be good places for the virus.

“You are more likely to get it in a pub than during silent prayer at a church.”