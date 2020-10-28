Prestigious Aberdeen Art Gallery collection to be showcased with new internet platform

A smartphone app used by leading museums across the world to showcase their collections digitally has launched its own online platform, and Aberdeen Art Gallery is part of it.

Smartify is extending its popular application to allow popular to browse collections from museums using a traditional internet browser.

The new extension brings together expertise from hundreds of museums online, connecting artists and collections across the world in a one-stop-shop for educators and students.

It means people can see collections from across the globe from the comfort of their own desktops.

Art fans can take a tour of the ​BP Portrait Award​ at Aberdeen Art Gallery as well as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Belvedere Museum​ in Austria and the British Museum.

More than 1,980 people from 69 countries around the world who had entered the BP Portrait Award this year, 48 of the best portraits – including the award winners – are on display in the Granite City.

Organised by the National Portrait Gallery, an exhibition had been planned in London before having to be moved online due to Covid-19.

The shift means Aberdeen is the only venue in the UK where the pieces can be physically viewed.

Smartify’s new online platform brings all the best of the award-winning Smartify app without downloading.

Anna Lowe, the co-founder of Smartify, said: “This is a huge step forward for Smartify in making art accessible. The launch of the platform is a giant step forward in helping museums deliver new types of learning experiences online.”

To found out more about Smartify visit https://bit.ly/35Ikm8K