Pressure washing, weeding and repainting under way as Union Street gets much needed spruce-up

By Lauren Robertson
06/09/2021, 4:41 pm Updated: 06/09/2021, 5:16 pm
Cleaning on Union Street.
Union Street and the surrounding areas may look unrecognisable in the coming weeks as it gets its autumnal clean.

Not only will pavements, doorways and roads be pressure-washed, but minor road repairs will be carried out and winter plants will spruce-up the city’s main thoroughfare.

Grime, moss, and weeds will be removed from the mile-long stretch of road as well as seven others leading off it.

They are Bridge Street, Market Street, Broad Street, Castle Street, St Nicholas Street, Belmont Street and Back Wynd.

Pressure watching on Union Street.

Though the area usually gets a good clean every few months, this additional makeover is part of the larger city centre masterplan.

Aberdeen City Council leader  Jenny Laing hopes that visitors to the area, as well as locals, will be able to notice a difference once the cleaning works are finished.

She said: “We usually carry out a pressure wash, de-weed and de-mossing every few months on Union Street due to the dirt and grime which collects on the granite and Caithness slab pavements.

“We organised for an additional spruce-up to carry out extra tidying and repairing as work continues behind the scenes for the longer-term improvements to Union Street’s streetscape as part of the city centre masterplan.

Members of the council’s road team and environment team have come together to work on the city centre clean up.

The environment team will focus on tree trimming, filling plant boxes and litter picking.

Gully emptying, signage repairs and road patching will be dealt with by the road team.

Cleaning on Union Street.

To help improve the overall appearance of the city centre, the plans also include removing chewing gum, painting street furniture and replacing litter bins.

Road works are due to be completed this week, with the environmental works due to be ongoing throughout September.