Pressure helps deliver return of parcel service to Aberdeen post office

A parcel service has been reinstated in an Aberdeen community after pressure from residents and their MSP.

The parcel collection service at the post office in Peterculter was axed when the facility was moved into the local Spar store two years ago.

That left residents, who had previously been able to pick up parcels from their local shop, facing a 10-mile round trip to Westhill to collect mail – a journey taking around two hours and two bus rides each way for those relying on public transport.

The Evening Express reported last month how Royal Mail was reconsidering its decision to remove the vital service after Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Maureen Watt had urged it to think again.

She branded it “unacceptable” for residents to face the journey to Westhill to pick up parcels and called on Royal Mail to think again, urging bosses to find a “common- sense solution”.

The organisation has now performed a U-turn, confirming in a letter to Ms Watt that the service would be reinstated.

An exact date for its return has not yet been given by bosses.

The MSP hailed the announcement and praised the impact she believes it will have on the life of residents, particularly the area’s elderly population.

She said: “This will make a big difference to the Culter community, particularly elderly people, and I commend everyone who helped resolve this problem.

“Having raised these concerns with Royal Mail I am delighted that a common-sense solution has been identified and look forward to hearing further as this develops.”

The letter, signed by Royal Mail senior public affairs manager Michael Hogg, said: “I am pleased to advise that it is possible to move this service to Peterculter Post Office.

“As yet we have not confirmed the date but I will of course keep you updated.”

A spokeswoman for Royal Mail added: “After listening to local concerns, we are pleased to confirm the relocation of our customer collection service back to Peterculter Post Office from Westhill Delivery Office.”