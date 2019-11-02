Aberdeen-born radio presenter scoops award

A former Dyce Academy pupil has been recognised for her work at a community radio station.

Gemma-Leigh James, who left the oil industry to pursue a career in the media, won silver in the female presenter category at this year’s Community Radio Awards.

She presents a breakfast show and the 90s edition of the Afternoon Gold “decades” show on Marlow FM, a community radio station serving Marlow, Buckinghamshire, and has interviewed celebrities including Russell Brand.

The Aberdonian was inspired to enter the industry after getting involved with her school’s radio station Dare FM.

Gemma-Leigh said: “I’m amazed and honoured.

“I’ve only been doing radio for a couple of years and I was up against some real pros.

“I absolutely love what I do and I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved and can’t wait to do more.”

Marlow FM presenter Sam Sethi also won silver in the newcomer category.

The awards ceremony took place on October 26 in South Wales.